Two held in Kharar gold theft, 17 tolas recovered

Kharar police have arrested two men in connection with a major gold and diamond jewellery theft in Kharar and recovered 17 tolas along with diamond ornaments.

The accused, Mukesh Kumar, 33, and Surajbhan, 26, both residents of Kaithal, Haryana, were traced and arrested on December 4. Police had earlier obtained a 13-day remand for further investigation and, on Tuesday, presented the accused in court seeking an extension of remand.

As per police, Mukesh and Surajbhan, who are real brothers, have a history of thefts dating back to 2007. Mukesh already has 11 cases registered against him, while Surajbhan is accused in six theft cases across Punjab and Haryana. Both have not completed their Class 10 education.

The case was registered on August 16 when Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 8, Jain Street, Kharar, returned home from visiting relatives in Jalandhar and found his house burgled. The locks were broken, the house ransacked, and gold and diamond jewellery missing. On his complaint, police registered an FIR under Sections 305(A) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Following a detailed investigation, the police traced the accused to Kaithal, Haryana, and arrested them.

Recovered jewellery includes three gold chains with lockets, a pearl chain with a gold locket, a chain without a locket, two gold ear studs, seven gold rings, a pair of gold earrings, two gold lockets, and a gold chain.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the duo had been committing thefts for over a decade, primarily targeting homes in Punjab and Haryana. The police continue their efforts to trace any additional stolen property and their connection to other unsolved theft cases.