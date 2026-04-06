Two held with 4kg heroin in Amritsar

The Amritsar police on Sunday dismantled a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of two accused and recovered 4kg of heroin from their possession, officials said. Police officials revealed that both accused have prior criminal records, with cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act.

Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on a tip-off, police teams arrested Atish Suman, a resident of Phagwara.

“Initially, 220g of heroin were recovered from his possession. During sustained interrogation, police unearthed an additional 670g, taking the total seizure from him to 890 grams,” the CP said.

He said that further investigation based on his disclosure led to the arrest of his associate, Sawinder Singh alias Sundri, from Amritsar Rural.

“Police recovered a substantial 3.24kg of heroin from him, bringing the total seizure in the case to 4.13kg,” he said.

According to preliminary findings, the accused were in direct contact with Europe-based drug handlers and were part of a larger network involving smugglers operating from abroad as well as individuals lodged in jail, he said.

“The network reportedly used drones to smuggle heroin across the border. The arrested individuals were tasked with collecting consignments from pre-decided locations and distributing them across the Majha and Doaba regions,” he added.

Police officials revealed that both accused have prior criminal records, with cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act.

“A case has been registered at the police station Sultanwind, Amritsar, under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other members of the network and to trace forward and backward linkages in the case,” the CP added.