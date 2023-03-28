Two held with 65gm heroin in Ludhiana

The city police have arrested two suspected drug peddlers and recovered 65gm heroin from their possession in two separate cases. Ludhiana police have arrested two suspected drug peddlers and recovered 65gm heroin from their possession in two separate cases. (Getty images)

In the first case, police arrested a drug peddler in Subhash Nagar area and recovered 55gm heroin. The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh of Atal Nagar on Monday.

Sub-inspector Jiwan Singh said that a motorcycle he was riding has also been impounded.

He said that a case under section 21, 61, 58 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the Tibba Police station.

In the second case, Salem Tabri police nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 10gm of heroin from his possession near the cremation ground in the Peeru Banda area.

The accused has been identified as Prince, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Ludhiana. Sub-inspector Balbir Singh said that a case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Salem Tabri police station.

One held with 5472 intoxicating tablets

The city police have arrested a drug peddler after recovering 5,472 intoxicating tablets from his possession. The accused has been identified as Gurdev Singh of Shimlapuri. The accused was nabbed near the Janta Nagar area, the police said.

Inspector Ranjeet Singh said that the accused was riding on a motorcycle when he was intercepted by police patrolling teams.

He said that a case under sections 22, 62, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Shimlapuri police station.