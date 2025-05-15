Menu Explore
Two illegal de-addiction centres busted in Jalandhar; 76 rescued

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2025 05:38 AM IST

The Jalandhar civil and police administration has busted two unauthorised drug de-addiction centres in the Shahkot area, rescuing 76 individuals who were being held in illegal captivity

The Jalandhar civil and police administration has busted two unauthorised drug de-addiction centres in the Shahkot area, rescuing 76 individuals who were being held in illegal captivity.

The Jalandhar civil and police administration has busted two unauthorised drug de-addiction centres in the Shahkot area, rescuing 76 individuals who were being held in illegal captivity.
The Jalandhar civil and police administration has busted two unauthorised drug de-addiction centres in the Shahkot area, rescuing 76 individuals who were being held in illegal captivity.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said joint teams from the civil administration and district rural police conducted raids at two locations following reports of unlawful confinement and abuse.

The first raid was carried out at a centre operated by the Baba Deep Singh Welfare Society in Dhandwal village, where 47 individuals were rescued.

“A case has been registered against the property owner and members of the society under Section 127(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to illegal confinement, along with relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” Aggarwal said.

In a separate operation, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said another illegal de-addiction centre in Bajwa Kalan village was raided, leading to the rescue of 29 individuals. Both cases have been registered at Shahkot police station.

According to the police, many of the rescued individuals had been forcibly confined for several months and subjected to physical abuse. Aggarwal added that other de-addiction centres in and around Shahkot have been inspected and are under verification.

“Such unauthorised centres not only violate the law but also put the lives and well-being of vulnerable individuals at serious risk,” SSP Virk stated. “Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found operating such illegal facilities. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.”

