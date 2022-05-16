Two, including Dubai passenger, arrested for smuggling gold
: Custom officials have busted a gold smuggling racket with the arrest of two persons, including a passenger from Dubai, at the international airport here and recovered 1 kg of gold from them.
The other person arrested is an operator of an aerobridge at the airport. Another aerobridge operator, in possession of 500 gms of gold bar, has managed to flee.
Joint commissioner of Amritsar customs, Balbir Singh Mangat, said, the passenger and one of the operators have been arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody.
“Efforts are on to apprehend the second operator. Further investigation is going on,” he added.
According to the information, a passenger, who arrived by Air India Express Flight No IX-192 from Dubai at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here on Saturday was intercepted while exiting from green channel.
“During screening/search of baggage one gold bar weighing 587 grams was found concealed in the shoulder bag of the passenger. This gold bar with an estimated market value of ₹ 31 lakh was seized,” said a spokesperson of Amritsar Customs.
On questioning, the passenger admitted that he was carrying 2 gold bars weighing 1 kg, out of which 1 was handed over to the ground staff who was standing on the aerobridge. On checking the CCTV footage, the operator of the aerobridge was identified, the spokesperson said.
The aerobridge operator at the airport is employed with the company who had the contract for aerobridge operations and was found in possession of one gold bar. He admitted that he had smuggled gold on previous occasions, including last one month, the official said.
He further admitted that he was handing over the said smuggled gold to another staff member who also works as aerobridge operator with the same company, the official said.
-
Chandigarh firm cheated of ₹3.66 crore, 2 UP men booked
Police have booked two residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for duping a Manimajra-based firm out of ₹3.66 crore. The complainant, Satya Dev Saimwal, director of Panchkula Finvest Private Limited in Manimajra, said he had met the accused in 2019 and they claimed to be SEBI registered share brokers. Saiwal said that he had given the accused ₹3.66 crore to purchase shares. However, Saimwal didn't receive the shares and they were sold without informing him.
-
Sukhbir slams ban on wheat export
Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday slammed the Centre's decision of banning wheat export, saying the move will cause a drop in the demand for the crop and farmers will be the worst sufferers. He also demanded a compensation of ₹500 per quintal for the farmers for having suffered yield loss due to sudden change in weather and due to ban on exports.
-
DSR sowing in Punjab won’t be smooth sailing: Experts
The Punjab government may have decided to double the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method from 6 lakh hectares to 12 lakh hectares in the upcoming kharif sowing season to conserve water, challenges are many while sowing paddy by adopting the mechanised technique. The Punjab government has announced ₹1,500 incentive per acre for farmers opting for the DSR.
-
Centre extends wheat procurement till May 31
Chandigarh/ New Delhi: The government's wheat procurement in Haryana and Punjab has been extended till May 31, a senior food ministry official said on Sunday. Punjab's minister for food and civil supplies Lal Chand Kataruchak ordered the continuation of wheat procurement operations in 232 mandis in the state until May 31. Kataruchak said the restrictions on wheat export were likely to result in a dip in prices of wheat in the domestic market.
-
2 Sikh businessmen killed by IS militants in northwest Pak
Peshawar: Two Sikh businessmen were shot dead by the Islamic State terrorists in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, the latest targeted attack against the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan. Kanwaljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning in Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband, Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics