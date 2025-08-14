Two Jalandhar writers among Dhahan Prize for Punjabi Literature 2025 finalists

Balbir Parwana and Bhagwant Rasulpuri, both from Jalandhar, and Mudassar Bashir of Lahore have been shortlisted as the 2025 finalists of the Dhahan Prize for Punjabi Literature. Balbir Parwana of Jalandhar was shortlisted as a 2025 finalist of the Dhahan Prize for Punjabi Literature for his novel in Gurmukhi, Rauleyan Vele (In the Time of Unrest). (HT Photo)

The finalists of the international literary award that recognises excellence in Punjabi fiction were announced on Wednesday in Surrey by the Canada India Education Society and the University of British Columbia. The stage is now set for one best book of Punjabi fiction to receive $25,000 on November 13, along with two finalist awards of $10,000 each. An additional $6,000 is granted for the transliteration of winning books into Gurmukhi or Shahmukhi.

This year, the Prize received 55 eligible submissions from India, Canada, Pakistan, Australia, the US and the UK. While Balbir Parwana was shortlisted for his novel in Gurmukhi, Rauleyan Vele (In the Time of Unrest), Bhagwant Rasulpuri was selected for his book of short stories, Delivery Man, also in Gurmukhi. Mudassar Bashir of Lahore in Pakistan Punjab was nominated for his Shahmukhi book, Goyal (Precarious Shelter).

Besides penning 15 novels, Parwana is a translator, editor and researcher, well-versed in the history of political movements that have shaped Punjab’s culture and politics. At present, he is the editor of the literary section of Punjabi newspaper, Nawan Jamana.

Rasulpuri has written eight short story collections and two children’s books, while the Book Trust of India has published three of his translated works. He founded a monthly literary magazine in 1999, Sur Sanjh, and the quarterly, Kahani Dhara, in 2006. He regularly contributes articles to Punjabi and English newspapers.

Bashir is a seasoned journalist, historian, poet and novelist. Among his best know books are Lahore di Vaar, a cultural history of Lahore, Kan Waghay Border, a collection of short stories and the 2019 Dhahan Prize finalist, Kaun (Who).

The Dhahan Prize aims to promote new Punjabi literature in both Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi scripts globally. “Our mission is to celebrate and elevate Punjabi literature on a global stage. By recognising powerful new tales in Punjabi fiction, we aim to inspire readers, support authors, and strengthen cultural connections across borders,” says Barj S. Dhahan, primary founder of the Prize, which was launched in Vancouver in 2013.

The Prize reflects British Columbia’s longstanding connection to Punjabi people, language, and culture. Punjabi is now the third most spoken language in Canada.