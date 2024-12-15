Two killed, another injured in Kangra road mishap

Two people were killed while another was critically injured in a road accident on the Ichhi-Jamanabad road in Kangra district during the late hours of Saturday night, police officials said on Sunday. The accident happened when the ‘rashly’ driven Maruti Suzuki Alto with three occupants rammed into a Volvo bus. (iStock)

The deceased have been identified as Dhruv, 28, and Pankaj Bharti, 20, of Kangra district, said officials.

The accident happened when the ‘rashly’ driven Maruti Suzuki Alto with three occupants rammed into a Volvo bus. The injured were then rushed to Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda where Dhruv and Pankaj were declared dead on arrival and the injured, Mukesh Kumar, is undergoing treatment.

Police officials stated that the Alto car was allegedly driven rashly and negligently, leading to a collision with the bus. “An FIR has been registered against the car driver. Both vehicles have been seized for investigation and further inquiries are underway,” a senior police officer said. Officials added that who was driving the car hasn’t been ascertained yet, and anything could be said after Mukesh’s statement.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident occurred when the bus, travelling from Dharamshala to Delhi, collided with the car, which was headed from Matour towards Gaggal. It is alleged that the car crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into the bus. The collision was severe, leaving the car extensively damaged.

The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.