News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two killed as motorcycles collide in Ludhiana

Two killed as motorcycles collide in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 04, 2023 02:33 PM IST

Two motorcyclists were killed in Ludhiana when their bikes collided near Lohara Bridge. One pillion rider was admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

Two motorcyclists were killed when their two-wheelers collided near Lohara Bridge in Ludhiana on Sunday night, police said.

Two motorcyclists were killed when their two-wheelers collided near Lohara Bridge in Ludhiana on Sunday night, police said.
Two motorcyclists were killed when their two-wheelers collided near Lohara Bridge in Ludhiana on Sunday night, police said. (Representational photo)

A pillion rider of one of the motorcyclists was admitted to the local civil hospital in a serious condition.

The deceased were identified as Manpreet Singh and Arun. Manpreet’s brother Gurpreet Singh survived the accident but suffered severe injuries.

Gurpreet said that he was going towards Barewal locality of the town with his brother. When they reached Lohara Bridge, a speeding motorcycle hit them.

Manpreet died at the spot, while onlookers rushed Gurpreet and Arun to the hospital. Arun succumbed to his injuries.

