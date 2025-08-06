Two killed in blast at oxygen cylinder plant in Mohali

Two migrant workers were killed and three injured in a blast at an oxygen cylinder plant in Punjab’s Mohali district on Wednesday, officials said. The oxygen cylinder plant, where the blast took place in Mohali’s Phase 9 on Wednesday morning, leaving two workers dead. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The explosion took place around 9am at the unit located in the industrial area in Phase 9 of Mohali. The unit supplies oxygen cylinders to hospitals.

Senior police and civil administration officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate, reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Mohali’s Phase 6.

Superintendent of police (city) Sirivennela said, “We reached the site as soon as we were informed. We are looking into the cause and if there was any manual mistake. It’s under investigation.”

The deceased were identified as Devinder, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Asif, who had been working and living in Mohali for the past five years. Both of them were in their twenties.

Relatives of the victims stop the authorities from shifting the bodies in the ambulance, demanding compensation after the blast at the Mohali factory on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Tension ran high at the site when the authorities tried to shift the bodies in an ambulance. Family members of the victims ran after the vehicle and stopped it midway, demanding the reason behind the blast and compensation,

“They’re taking the body without even informing us. We will not let this happen. I’ve lost my brother. How can they just take him away like this,” said Asif’s brother Bhulla.

Devinder’s elder brother Pawan broke down, saying: “He came here to work because of me. Now I’ve lost him. I won’t allow anyone to take his body until we get proper compensation.”

District officials said the inquiry is underway and further action will follow based on the findings.