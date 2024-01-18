Two killed in fog-induced accidents in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Two persons, including a woman, died in two fog-induced accidents in Ferozepur on Wednesday, officials said. Mangled remains of the car which met with an accident in Ferozepur on Wednesday. (HT)

In the first mishap, a woman died in a head-on collision between a Punjab Roadways bus and a car in Guru Har Sahai, Ferozepur. Three occupants of the car and several passengers on the bus also suffered injuries, police added.

Police said, as per information, the incident occurred when an Alto car travelling from Jalalabad to Chandigarh, attempted to overtake a vehicle and collided with an oncoming bus near village Lalchian on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road.

Dense fog made it difficult for bus drivers to detect approaching cars, police said, adding that a woman identified as Neelam Rani (65), a resident of Jalalabad in Fazilka, died, while three other occupants of the car sustained injuries. A dozen bus passengers also suffered injuries. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Ferozepur, the police said.

Further action will be taken after we get statements from the victims who are undergoing treatment, police added.

On the same route, a young man on a scooter died after a collision with a tree amid dense fog. The incident happened around 10 pm last night when a scooter rider identified as Sunny Sharma, a resident of Krishna Housing Board Colony, Ferozepur, was heading towards Fazilka. Sunny lost his way in dense fog near Lalchian village and collided with a tree. ASI Gurdeep Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway.