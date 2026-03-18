Two killed in hit-and-run cases in Mohali

Two persons have lost their lives in separate hit-and-run incidents in Zirakpur and on Mohali’s Sector 70-71 road, police said on Tuesday. Both mishaps took place on Saturday morning. In Zirakpur, a “speeding” car hit a biker, leaving him dead near Kohinoor Dhaba on VIP Road (HT File)

In Zirakpur, a “speeding” car hit a biker, leaving him dead near Kohinoor Dhaba on VIP Road. Identified as Biru Pun, the victim hailed from Nepal and had been residing in Hallomajra. According to the complaint filed by his nephew Milan Pun Magar, both were returning from catering work at a resort when a “speeding” Maruti Suzuki Swift hit their bike from behind. The driver fled. The victim was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. The police said the victim’s family approached them after three days.

The other mishap took place near the Sector 70–71 dividing road when a biker hit another motorcycle, leaving a 19-year-old dead. Victim Roshan Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, worked as a delivery rider. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died during treatment. Investigating officer Lakhwinder Singh said CCTV footage were being scanned to identify the accused.

Both cases have been registered under Sections 106 (death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 324(4) (mischeif) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police said efforts were being made to trace the accused.

Notably, another hit-and-run case was reported in Dera Bassi on Monday where a Delhi resident died after his car was hit by a truck. The truck driver fled.

Turkish woman case: Audi used fake number, say police

Police said the Audi car involved in the hit-and-run that killed a Turkish woman on Zirakpur’s VIP Road on March 10 was using a fake number plate. It is suspected to be registered in Haryana, officials said. The driver had fled after the accident, leaving the victim on the road.

ASI Raj Kumar said the vehicle appears to be carrying a fake number plate. “We suspect that the car belongs to Haryana. The registration number used is not genuine. We are trying to identify the actual owner of the vehicle,” he added.