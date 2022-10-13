Two liquor contractors booked for 1.3-crore licence fee fraud in Karnal

: The police have booked two liquor contractors after a ₹1.35-crore licence fee scam came to the fore in the Haryana excise and taxation department in Karnal.

As per investigators, the accused identified as Rishipal of Bir Bangra village in Kaithal district and Amit Kumar of Jyoti Nagar in Karnal city, allegedly submitted fake bank receipts worth 1.35 crore to the excise and taxation department as licence fee.

The police claimed that both the firms had wholesale and retail licences for the year 2021-22.

As per the FIR, contractor Amit Kumar generated 10 goods receiving notes (GRN) of ₹1.15 crore, while another accused Rishipal had generated two GRNs of ₹20 lakh.

The police said based on the complaint of the deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC), Karnal, two separate FIRs have been registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

In the police complaint, DETC RK Nain said during the preliminary investigation it was found that the contractors deposited the fake receipts for the month of January, February, and March (2021-22).

Even the department had conducted an inquiry and in communication with the banks concerned it was found that the said amount could not be deposited and considered against the GRN numbers of the receipts, thus exposing that the receipts deposited by the contractors were fake and the police complaint was filed, he said, adding that the licence of both firms have already been ended on June 11 this year.