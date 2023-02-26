Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two lives lost in road mishaps in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 26, 2023 03:51 AM IST

The mishaps come days after five people lost their lives in separate accidents in Mohali on February 20; two of the three accidents had happened due to speeding

Two persons were killed in as many roads mishaps in Sohana and Kurali on Friday.

The victim in the first case was identified as Kamalpreet Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib, said Mohali police. (Getty images)
In the first case, a 32-year-old woman died after her scooter was hit by a rashly driven car on Chunni Road, Sohana, around 7 pm.

The victim was identified as Kamalpreet Kaur of Fatehgarh Sahib.

Her father-in-law Amrik Singh, the complainant in the case, told police that his daughter-in-law, along with her four-year-old son Ekamjit Singh and her mother Jaswir Kaur, was returning home on a scooter after paying obeisance at gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, when the mishap took place.

“I was right behind them on my bike. When we reached near Orchid farm on Chunni road, a rashly driven car hit her scooter from the front. While Kamalpreet suffered critical injuries, her son and mother suffered minor injuries. The driver fled the spot soon after the mishap,” said Amrik Singh.

The victims were rushed to Cheema Medical Complex, Mohali, where Kamalpreet succumbed to her head injury. The accused is yet to be arrested.

In the second case, an armyman lost his life after he was hit by a rashly driven car near Fatehgarh village.

The victim, identified as Saudagar Singh of Ban Majra village, Ropar, was on his bike and had stopped on the roadside to take a phone call when a car driven by the accused Randhir Singh of Chatauli Kalan village, Kurali, hit him.

The victim was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research by his neighbour Jagtar Singh but the former died during treatment.

The accused is yet to be arrested. A case has been registered against him at Kurali Sadar police station.

The mishaps come days after five people lost their lives in separate accidents in Mohali on February 20. Two of the three accidents happened due to speeding.

