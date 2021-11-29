Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two men arrested for civil engineer’s Nov 20 murder at Ibban village in Kapurthala
Two men arrested for civil engineer’s Nov 20 murder at Ibban village in Kapurthala

The civil engineer was shot dead on November 20 at Ibban village in Kapurthala after he refused to hand over car keys to the accused, say police
Police said the civil engineer was shot thrice in Kapurthala and the accused fled in his white Mahindra Bolero vehicle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala

Police claimed to have solved the November 20 murder of a 30-year-old civil engineer of Tarn Taran district, who was shot dead at Ibban village in Kapurthala district, with the arrest of two members of a gang on Sunday.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh Sukha (25) and Lovepreet Singh of Ibban village, while their associate Harkrishan Singh alias Monu of Dhapai village is still at large.

Khakh said civil engineer Balwinder Singh, a surveyor with a private firm, was shot dead allegedly by the accused after he refused to hand over the keys of his vehicle to them. The victim was shot thrice and the accused fled in his white Mahindra Bolero vehicle. The SSP said police arrested Sukhwinder from Raajapur bus stand and Lovepreet from Gurdaspur.

A murder case was registered at Kapurthala Sadar police station.

