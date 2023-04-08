Two caught with 1 kg opium in Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi police arrested two men after recovering a total of 1 kg opium from them in separate cases.

Both the accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (iStock)

In the first case, police arrested Vinod Bansal of Nawanshahr with 500 gm opium near Jawaharpur village, Dera Bassi, on Friday.

Police said a patrolling team received information that Vinod had brought the contraband from Bihar and would sell it in Jawaharpur, following which police conducted a raid and nabbed him.

Meanwhile, Handesra police arrested Javed, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was found carrying 500 gm opium on Thursday. He was intercepted by a patrolling party near a check post and found in possession of drugs, according to the police.

Both the accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Drug supplier nabbed in Panchkula

Panchkula Police arrested a drug supplier from the Sector-20 market on Thursday. The accused, identified as Suraj of Ambala, was arrested by a team of the crime branch, Sector 19. He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody. The accused was nabbed on the disclosure of Rinku of Khadak Mogali, Panchkula, who was arrested on April 4 with 10 gm heroin. He had disclosed the name of his supplier during two-day police remand.

