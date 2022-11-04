Two minor brothers go missing from Mohali’s Ballomajra

Police on Wednesday registered a kidnapping case after two minor brothers went missing from Ballomajra.

The victims have been identified as Arvind, 12, and his younger brother Himanshu, 9. While Arvind is a Class 7 student, his brother studies in Class 5 at a private school in Phase 2, Mohali.

The case was registered based following a complaint by the brothers’ mother Smeshtha, who works at a showroom in a local mall.

The complainant stated that on October 30, she had returned home from work for lunch at 1.30 pm and didn’t find her children at home. Assuming that they might be playing in the locality, she left for work at 2 pm.

She returned home in the evening, but didn’t find her sons at home, following which she informed her neighbours who started looking for the boys, but to no avail.

After failing to trace her children, Smeshtha contacted the police, following which a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Balongi police station against unidentified accused.

According to sources, Arvind had run away from home twice earlier with some cash, but returned after some time.

“A cycle and ₹8,000 are missing from the house. The complainant is a single mother and remains busy with her job. The boys, according to the neighbours, were playing with their friends in the colony on Monday, but didn’t return home. We have launched a search operation and will soon bring them back home,” said a senior police officer.