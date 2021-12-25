Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two more international travellers test positive for Covid in Ludhiana
Two more international travellers test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Amid rising concern over the Omicron variant of Covid, a 19-year-old woman from London and 32-year-old man, who had gone to Dubai for vacation, were tested positive in Ludhiana; their samples have been sent for genome sequencing
Health department officials said both are having mild symptoms for Covid and samples have been sent for genome sequencing (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 03:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid rising concern over the Omicron variant of Covid, a 19-year-old woman from London, resident of Tagore Nagar and 32-year-old man of Omaxe, Pakhowal Road, who had gone to Dubai for vacation, were tested positive in the district.

Health department officials said both are having mild symptoms and have been home quarantined.

District epidemiologist Dr Sahil Verma said that both had returned to the city within the last 4-5 days and had tested negative at the airport. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

36 active cases

There were 36 active cases in the district on Friday. With this, the total count of positive patients in the district has reached 87,743; of which 85,591 patients have recovered, while 2,116 patients have succumbed to the virus.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that no case of Omicron variant has been reported in the district as of now.

Four international travellers, including three of a family that came from USA and one of their relatives from Canada, tested positive in the city on December 23.

