Two nationalised bank branches fined 44L for snubbing Ferozepur Cant Board’s relocation orders

Two branches of separate nationalised banks have been fined ₹44-lakhs by the Cantonment Board, Ferozepur (CBF) for causing traffic nuisance.

After CBF notices seeking relocation of the bank branches did not elicit response from neither the bank officials nor landlords.

Under Cantonment Act 2006, on July 15, 2021 chief executive officer, Cantonment Board, Ferozepur (CBF) issued notices to manager, Central Bank of India and senior manager, Punjab National Bank, besides owners of the premises housing the bank branches, to shift their operations away from their present location, which is nestled in a thickly-populated area. This causes frequent traffic jams which leads to inconvenience for commuters.

After CBF notices seeking relocation of the bank branches did not elicit response from neither the bank officials nor landlords, Promila Jaiswal, chief executive officer, Cantonment Board, Ferozepur, on Wednesday, imposed a fine on chief manager, Central Bank of India, senior manager Punjab National Bank and the property owners. They have been fined ₹43.40-lakhs ( ₹10,000 fine per day for last 434 days from the date of issuing of order for non-compliance of orders) beside an additional fine of ₹1-lakh.

Confirming that fine orders have been issued, Jaiswal said both the bank branches as well as their owners were given ample time to shift their premises in the general interest of the public but due to non-compliance of orders, they will have to pay fine of ₹10,000 per day in addition to the fine already imposed till they shift their premises.

“It is a matter of great relief that CBF swung into action and fined the violators and issued them a notice to shift their banks out of the market as it often leads to traffic snarls as well as incidents of road rage,” said Ricky Sharma, a local entrepreneur.

Navin Ranjan, manager, Central Bank of India, said that the bank officials have raised the matter with the its legal team and will act upon further as per their instructions.

CBF is one of the 62 cantonments of India and is administered by an Indian Defence Estates Service cadre officer under the command of Union ministry of defence. In normal circumstances, it does have representation of civil members through elections in its various wards but nowadays, only a single civil member has been nominated besides representatives of local army authorities in the CBF headed by deputy General Officer in Command of Golden Arrow Division.

