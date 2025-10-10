Two of family among 3 killed as car rams into truck in Rohtak

A woman and her nephew were among three people killed when their car rammed into a truck parked on National Highway 152D near Meham in Rohtak district on Friday morning, police said. The car that crashed into a truck parked on the national highway near Mehan in Rohtak district on Friday. Three people were killed on the spot. (HT Photo)

Meham station house officer said Subhash Singh said there were four occupants in the car that was returning to Jind from Jaipur when the accident occurred. While the woman, Krishna, 60, her nephew Kirat, 24, both from Jind, and colleague Sachin, 27, from Sonepat were brought dead to the local civil hospital, Rakesh Kumar was admitted in a critical condition.

The car was being followed by an ambulance in which the body of Krishna’s younger sister and Kirat’s mother, Jogender, was being brought from Jaipur to Jind when the accident occurred. Jogender was employed with Rajasthan Police and had died on duty on Thursday.

Sachin was working with Jogender in the police department and had taken her family members to Rajasthan.