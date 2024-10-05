Two of troupe killed as minibus rams into tractor in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Two persons were killed and three injured as a Tempo Traveller ferrying a singer’s troupe collided with a timber-laden tractor-trailer near Baghpur on the Dasuya road on Saturday morning. Two persons were killed and three injured as a Tempo Traveller ferrying a singer’s troupe collided with a timber-laden tractor-trailer near Baghpur on the Dasuya road on Saturday morning. (Representational photo)

Passers-by informed the police and rushed the injured to the civil hospital at Hoshiarpur, where two of the victims, identified as Paras and Subhash, were declared brought dead.

Police said that singer Bhupinder Babban, who performs at jagratas (night-long devotional prayers), was coming back from Jammu along with his troupe. When their Tempo Traveller neared Baghpur, the driver lost control while overtaking another vehicle and ran into the tractor-trailer coming from the opposite side.

The driver has been arrested, the police said.