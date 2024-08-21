Two young men, serving as patwaris in the revenue department, were killed on Monday late night as their car fell into a canal near Bhikhiwind. Two patwaris killed in Tarn Taran road crash

The deceased were identified as Ranjodh Singh, 30, a resident of Narli village, and Harjinder Singh, 28, a resident of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran district.

Both were returning from Harike at around 11 pm, when Ranjodh, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle collided with trees before plunging into the canal near Kacha Pakka village. The passersby informed the police, who started the rescue work. The bodies were pulled out of the canal and sent for post-mortem. Later, the bodies were handed over to the families. The department offices abstained from work at Bhikhiwind, Khemkaran, Patti and Chabhal as a mark of respect for the deceased.