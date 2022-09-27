Two persons killed by cousins, four aides in Patti

Two young men were hacked to death by their two cousins and their four unidentified aides in Gadaike village, falling under the Patti sub-division during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Gurdarshan Singh (26) of Jodh Singh Wala village and Shinder Singh (25) of Jand village. Police have booked Malkiat Singh and his brother Davinder Singh, and their four unidentified associates for the double murder on the statements of the deceased’s family members at Patti Sadar police station.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Patti, Satnam Singh said the accused brothers had brought an agricultural land in Gadaike village which was the reasons for them to there. “On Monday night, both the accused brother and their four associates were present in the village. Our investigation so far has found that Malkiat had called Gurdarshan and Shinder in the village on pretext of a scuffle with some persons operating JCB machine. Gurdarshan and Shinder are cousin brothers of both the identified accused. When Gurdarshan and Shinder reached the village, they were attacked by sharp-edged weapons. The victims had died on the spot while the accused left the area with their weapons.” The DSP further said their probe so far has hinted that the accused had been holding a grudge against the victim over a murder incident which took place in 1994. He, however, refused to disclose more details about the three-decade-old murder case citing that their investigation was at an initial stage. He said all the accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).