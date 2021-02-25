Two private hospitals roped in for next vaccination phase in Chandigarh
Two private hospitals in Chandigarh have been roped in to administer the Covid-19 vaccine in the next phase that kicks off on March 1.
“Healing Hospital in Sector 34 and Landmark Hospital in Sector 33 have been named in the list of private centres shared by the central government with us on Wednesday evening. We will contact the two hospitals on Thursday,” said UT health director Dr Amandeep Kang.
The Centre on Wednesday announced the second phase of vaccination for people above the age of 60 and those aged above 45 and having comorbidities. They can get the vaccine shot at both government and private institutes.
The first phase, which kicked off on January 16, covered health and other frontline workers, who were vaccinated only at government hospitals in Chandigarh. However, in neighbouring cities of Mohali and Panchkula, private hospitals had also been roped in.
While the vaccine will continue to be free at government hospitals, private ones will charge an amount that will be announced by the health ministry.
Meanwhile, the UT health department is preparing to increase the city’s inoculation capacity, even though further guidelines regarding registration of beneficiaries and other modalities are awaited. The present daily capacity stands at around 7,000 at six government health institutes.
“We have been told that the government is working on the online portal for the next phase. We are awaiting detailed directions,” said Dr Kang. “More vaccination sites will be set up at health and wellness centres. Community centres might also be put to use. We are in the process of identifying such places, but more than the capacity, it is the response of residents that matters.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Khattar unlikely to accede to Vij’s demand for change of DGP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 held with ₹29 lakh drug money, weapons in Amritsar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youtube channels have school pre-final question papers a day in advance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nodeep Kaur case: Haryana Police accuse her of extortion, inciting violence before HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Behbal Kalan firing: Court allows SIT to procure CCTV footage of judicial complex
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Morning wake-up call’ order leaves govt teachers sleepless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sardool Sikander (1961-2021): ‘Roadways Di Laari’ comes to a grinding halt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mehraj rally: Delhi Police made no effort to arrest Lakha, says Punjab Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wives sent abroad for spouse visa disown Punjabi grooms back home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PEC not to lower grades for poor attendance till July 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MC to begin road repairs in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two private hospitals roped in for next vaccination phase in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MC to take over waste collection across Chandigarh on March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury touches 31°C in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 more workers injured in Karnal cracker factory blast succumb
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox