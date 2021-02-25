Two private hospitals roped in for next vaccination phase in Chandigarh

Two private hospitals in Chandigarh have been roped in to administer the Covid-19 vaccine in the next phase that kicks off on March 1.

“Healing Hospital in Sector 34 and Landmark Hospital in Sector 33 have been named in the list of private centres shared by the central government with us on Wednesday evening. We will contact the two hospitals on Thursday,” said UT health director Dr Amandeep Kang.

The Centre on Wednesday announced the second phase of vaccination for people above the age of 60 and those aged above 45 and having comorbidities. They can get the vaccine shot at both government and private institutes.

The first phase, which kicked off on January 16, covered health and other frontline workers, who were vaccinated only at government hospitals in Chandigarh. However, in neighbouring cities of Mohali and Panchkula, private hospitals had also been roped in.

While the vaccine will continue to be free at government hospitals, private ones will charge an amount that will be announced by the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the UT health department is preparing to increase the city’s inoculation capacity, even though further guidelines regarding registration of beneficiaries and other modalities are awaited. The present daily capacity stands at around 7,000 at six government health institutes.

“We have been told that the government is working on the online portal for the next phase. We are awaiting detailed directions,” said Dr Kang. “More vaccination sites will be set up at health and wellness centres. Community centres might also be put to use. We are in the process of identifying such places, but more than the capacity, it is the response of residents that matters.”