Two RPGs, five grenades recovered in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar

ByPress Trust of India
May 06, 2025 01:02 PM IST

Coordinated operation by Pakistan’s ISI and allied terror outfits to revive sleeper cells in Punjab, says state police chief

A cache of ammunition, including two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and five hand-grenades, were recovered from Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (formerly Nawanshahr) district, the state police chief said on Tuesday.

Punjab Police recovered the cache of terrorist hardware in an intelligence-led operation in a forest area near Tibba Nangal Kular Road, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, state DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday. (X)
“Preliminary probe indicates a coordinated operation by #Pakistan’s ISI and allied terror outfits to revive sleeper cells in #Punjab,” director general of police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

In a joint operation with a central agency, Punjab Police recovered the cache of terrorist hardware in an intelligence-led operation in a forest area near Tibba Nangal Kular Road, SBS Nagar, he said.

He said two RPGs, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), five hand-grenades and a wireless communication set have been recovered.

A case has been registered at the police station of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.

