Two schoolchildren injured as van, car collide near Sangrur

Two schoolchildren were injured when their van and a car collided on Nabha Road near Bhawanigarh, about 20km from Sangrur, on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place around 8.30am when the van was taking eight students to a private school, police said. The van collided with the car that was being driven on the wrong side, the police said.

The two injured students were rushed to hospital and later discharged after first aid.

