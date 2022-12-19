Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two sentenced to death for raping, killing woman

Two sentenced to death for raping, killing woman

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 07:36 PM IST

The accused abducted the woman on May 9, 2017 and took her to Rohtak in their car, where they killed her after raping her

Two sentenced to death for raping, killing woman (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Two sentenced to death for raping, killing woman (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: A local court in Sonepat on Monday sentenced two men to death for raping and killing a woman five years ago.

Sonepat additional district and sessions judge RP Goyal convicted the duo, Sumit and Vikas Yadav, both residents of Sonepat, for abducting the woman when she along with her friend was going to a factory in Sonepat.

According to police, the accused abducted the woman on May 9, 2017 and took her to Rohtak in their car, where they killed her after raping her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out