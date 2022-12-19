Two sentenced to death for raping, killing woman

: A local court in Sonepat on Monday sentenced two men to death for raping and killing a woman five years ago.

Sonepat additional district and sessions judge RP Goyal convicted the duo, Sumit and Vikas Yadav, both residents of Sonepat, for abducting the woman when she along with her friend was going to a factory in Sonepat.

According to police, the accused abducted the woman on May 9, 2017 and took her to Rohtak in their car, where they killed her after raping her.