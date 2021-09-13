Two snatchers nabbed by Ludhiana police, four phones recovered

Police have nabbed two snatchers who used to target migrant labourers after threatening them with sharp-edged weapons.

As many as four stolen mobile phones, a motorcycle and a sharp weapon have been recovered from the accused, identified as Dharamjit Singh, alias Dhami, and Satnam Singh of Sahabana village, Jamalpur.

“They were arrested from a check post in Sarpanch Colony following a tip-off. They were found riding a motorcycle with no number plate. As many as four cases of snatching are registered against the duo at different police stations in the city,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, in-charge, Ramgarh police post.

The accused have been booked under a fresh case under Sections 379B (snatching), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Jamalpur police station.

Scooter stolen in 2019 recovered with arrest of two

The Division Number 1 police have cracked a 2019 scooter theft case with the arrest of two men.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar, alias Deepu, of Janta Nagar and Raju Kumar of Peeru Banda Mohalla, Salem Tabri.

They were arrested from Clock Tower Road after being found in possession of a stolen Honda Activa scooter that had a fake number plate. On further questioning, police recovered a stolen motorcycle as well.

Investigators said Deepak confessed to have stolen the scooter from near Kaind Bridge in July 2019. He had also found ₹3.12 lakh in the scooter. A case of snatching was registered regarding this incident at the Dehlon police station on July 2, 2019.

The Division Number 1 police have lodged another FIR against the two accused under Sections 379 (theft), 411 and 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise) of the IPC.