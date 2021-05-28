Two Tarn Tarn men held with eight pistols, 12 magazines in Khanna

Khanna police on Wednesday arrested two Tarn Taran men while they were on their way to deliver a consignment of illegal weapons in Amritsar. Eight pistols and 12 magazines have been recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Lovejit Singh, 25, of Gandiwind Dhandal village, Tarn Taran and Jobanpreet Singh, 26, of Pakhopur village, Tarn Taran.

Police said that during questioning, the accused revealed that they work for Dharmvir Singh of Pakhopur village, who had sent them to get the weapons from Madhya Pradesh. They had hired a taxi from Agra to reach Amritsar and told the taxi driver that they are going to attend a wedding party in Amritsar. The weapons are sophisticated, even though they are countrymade, police said.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh said that Doraha police had installed a checkpoint near FCI Godown at National Highway where they stopped the taxi for checking. On frisking, police recovered seven .32 bore pistols, one .30 bore pistol and 12 magazines .

“Following their statement, the police have nominated Dharmvir in the FIR and initiated efforts for his arrest, ” the SSP added.

Superintendent of police (SP, detective) Manpreet Singh said that Lovejit is already facing trial in a case of hatching a conspiracy of robbery at Harike police station in TarnTaran.

A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act has been lodged against the duo at Doraha police station. They were before a court on Thursday that remanded them to two days in police custody.

Gangwar connection

This is the second case in five days when Khanna police have recovered cache of weapons that were supposed to be delivered to Amritsar.

On May 21, they arrested Harpreet Singh alias Happle alias Happy of Ward Number 9, Adarsh Nagar, Guru Harsahai, Ferozepur and recovered 11 pistols, 25 magazines and three bullets from his possession.

Happy told police that he worked for Aditya Kapoor alias Makkhan of Katra Safed, Amritsar, who is facing trial in 10 cases and currently lodged at Kapurthala jail. SP Manpreet Singh said that the police had brought Makkhan on production warrant from Kapurthala jail and he is in police custody till May 28.

In both cases, the accused procured the weapons from Madhya Pradesh and which were to be delivered to separate gangs in Amritsar.