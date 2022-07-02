Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two teens among 4 held for murdering Chandigarh resident
Two teens among 4 held for murdering Chandigarh resident

The victim, identified as Harikesh, 28, was a daily wager, who lived in Mauli village, Chandigarh; he was bludgeoned to death with a brick
The four accused have been booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. (Getty Images)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 02:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have apprehended two juveniles and two youths for bludgeoning a man to death with a brick during a brawl in Mauli village on Wednesday.

One of the two juveniles, both aged 17, was also injured in the melee. The other accused are Milan Sood, alias Soda, 21, and Maninder, alias, Fura, 26.

The victim, identified as Harikesh, 28, was a daily wager, who lived in Mauli village.

According to police, Harikesh and one of the minor boys had an argument in an inebriated state at the village on Wednesday. Later, they started assaulting an elderly person passing by. Noticing the assault, Milan, Maninder and their minor aide attacked Harikesh and the juvenile.

One of the accused attacked Harikesh with a brick, who fell unconscious, while the juvenile also suffered injuries.

A PCR vehicle rushed them to GMCH, Sector 32, where Harikesh succumbed to his injuries. The juvenile was nabbed after treatment, while the other three accused were caught on Friday. They have been booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Elderly man found dead in Pinjore village

Panchkula An elderly man was found murdered at Pinjore’s Khol Mola village in the wee hours of Friday.

In his complaint, the victim’s son Tarsem Singh said his parents lived at an agricultural field in the village, while he lived with his wife and children nearby.

He said he met his parents around 8 pm on Thursday. When he visited them the next morning, he was shocked to find his father lying dead on the charpoy with head injuries. His mother, who is mentally disabled, said he was attacked by a drug addict, Bubli, with a rod around 3 am.

On the basis of his complaint, police booked Bubli, who is also a resident of the same village, for murder.

