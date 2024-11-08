Two terrorists gunned down in J&K’s Sopore

Two terrorists active in north Kashmir were killed in an encounter in Sopore after army and police on Thursday night launched a joint operation in Panipora village. Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Sagipora area of Sopore. (PTI)

The encounter began on Wednesday night and the two terrorists, who have not been identified yet, remained holed up in a house with forces maintaining a strict cordon around it. In the morning, the duo was neutralised by the forces.

The fresh gunfight comes in the backdrop of a string of terror attacks and encounters in Jammu and Kashmir after its first elected government since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 was sworn in on October 16.

Commander 7 sector Rashtriya Rifles Brigadier Deepak Mohan told reporters in Sopore that the terrorists opened fire on the personnel when cordon was being put in place. “The tight cordon was established throughout the night and terrorists were not allowed to escape. In the morning when forces were trying to evacuate civilians, the terrorists again opened fire on the forces, which was retaliated and both the terrorists were neutralised,” he added.

Mohan said arms and ammunition was recovered from the slain terrorists. “We are trying to ascertain their identities. So far it has been revealed that both the terrorists were active in north Kashmir,” he said.

A militant had on Wednesday also been killed in an operation in Bandipora. Earlier on November 2, three terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, were killed and four security personnel injured in two separate encounters in Srinagar and Anantnag.

This year, nine personnel and 15 civilians have died in terror attacks in Kashmir. Security forces have killed 27 terrorists in the Valley in the same period. In the same period, 15 security personnel and 11 civilians have died in separate attacks in Jammu. Security forces have gunned down 10 terrorists in the region.