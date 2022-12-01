Two tractors stolen in Jalandhar by making guard hostage

Two tractors from a tractor company in Phillaur were stolen on Wednesday night as the security guard was made hostage by the thieves, police said.

Inspector Surinder Kumar, station head officer Phillaur, stated that police received the information Thursday morning of the robbery of two tractors. “After reaching there we came to know that four men visited a local tractor company on Wednesday late at night and stole two tractors. A security guard was present at the place who was made hostage by the thieves. They also stole the DVR of CCTV cameras. As soon as they left the place, they heard the siren of patrolling police vehicles and they left one tractor, a motorcycle, and DVR on the spot and fled away with one tractor. A case has been registered against them under Sections 457, 382, and 380 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at police station Phillaur. Police will soon catch the offenders”, he said.

Daljit Singh, the security guard, said four men entered the building on Wednesday night and grabbed him. “They tied me with ropes on my folding bed and stole two tractors and DVR from the building”, he said.