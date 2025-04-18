Menu Explore
Two travel agents booked for duping Jind youth

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 18, 2025 07:52 AM IST

In his complaint to the police, Madan Singh, a resident of Bahadurpur in Jind said that he came in contact with Delhi resident Rajender, who promised to settle his son Vinod Kumar in the US.

The Jind police have booked two travel agents for duping a Jind youth of 15 lakh on the pretext of arranging his visa for the United States (US).

The complainant further said that when they demanded money back, the accused started abusing them and threatened to kill them. (HT File)
The complainant further said that when they demanded money back, the accused started abusing them and threatened to kill them. (HT File)

In his complaint to the police, Madan Singh, a resident of Bahadurpur in Jind said that he came in contact with Delhi resident Rajender, who promised to settle his son Vinod Kumar in the US.

“Rajender assured me that someone he knows as Jaswinder, who is settled in the US, will arrange a visa for my son. Jaswinder talked to my son over the phone and sought his documents. In 2023, we transferred 6.58 lakh to the bank account provided by Rajender and paid 8.42 lakh in cash,” he added.

The complainant further said that when they demanded money back, the accused started abusing them and threatened to kill them.

“The accused promised to provide a job as a car driver to my son. We have video, audio recordings of the conversation and transaction details,” he added.

The agents have been booked under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention), 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) at Safidon city police station. The police have started a probe into the matter.

