Two women among three held for murdering local store owner in Ambala

Police on Thursday arrested three persons– two women and a man for allegedly murdering a local store owner. The victim has been identified as Mahesh Gupta, owner of Shri Ram Bazaar store

The accused were identified as Hemant, his sister Priya and his wife Priti, all residents of Rail Vihar.

They were arrested a day after a 43-year-old was allegedly murdered in a house in Ambala Cantonment.

The victim has been identified as Mahesh Gupta, owner of Shri Ram Bazaar store.

The accused had worked at the victim’s store, said police.

In his complaint to the police, the deceased’s brother Ravi Gupta told the police that Mahesh considered one of the accused Priya as his sister and had gone to deliver a few items to her around 11 am.

“When he did not return after a long time, we started looking for him. After spotting his two-wheeler near Priya’s house we knocked at the door several times. On getting no reply we barged in and found Mahesh lying on the floor with his neck tied by a piece of cloth by Hemant, while Priti was holding his hands and Priya was hitting on his head,” Ravi added.

Investigators said that the deceased was familiar with the accused, who had worked at their family-run store and had only gone to deliver some items at their house.

Ravi said that the accused managed to flee and Mahesh was taken to the civil hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“The trio had called my brother to their house to complete their black magic and kill him,” Ravi told the police.

Cantt DSP Rajat Gulia said the body was handed over to the family after the autopsy. A case under relevant sections of IPC was registered.

“The doctors have found strangulation marks on the neck and injuries on private parts and other areas of the body. We have arrested three of them and the black magic allegations are being probed,” he added.