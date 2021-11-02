Two women posing as cleaners flee with cash, jewellery in Ludhiana

Two women posing as house cleaners decamped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Jamalpur Colony of Urban Estate’s Phase 1, where the accused entered a house on the pretext of cleaning and fled with gold and cash lying in a cupboard.

The woman who had hired them for cleaning learnt about the theft later when her daughter-in-law opened the cupboard in the night and found the jewellery and cash missing.

The matter was reported at the Focal Point police station.

According to victim Saroj Rani, the women had entered her house around 11am on Saturday.

She said they decamped with about 250 grams of gold jewellery and ₹60,000 from her daughter-in-law’s room.

Saroj Rani said her husband had gone to market at the time of the incident and her son Amit was at his shop, while her daughter-in-law, a teacher at a private school, was also at work. She was at home with her eight-year-old granddaughter at the time of theft.

The women have been, meanwhile, captured in CCTV cameras installed in the house.

ASI Darshan Singh said a complaint was received and a case has been registered against two unidentified women under sections 454 and 380 of the IPC.

The police have launched a hunt to nab the women, he added.

The footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the house has been sent to all police stations, the ASI said.