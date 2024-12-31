Two years on, no contractor willing to take up Ludhiana bus stand management

Despite floating tenders four times December 2022, the Punjab Roadways management has been struggling to find a private firm to take over the operations of Ludhiana’s inter-state bus terminus under a public-private partnership at a bidding amount of around ₹1.5 crore per quarter. Several discrepancies were reported in the functioning of the firm that operated the bus stand earlier, say officials. (HT Photo)

Confirming this, Parneet Singh Minhas, deputy director of the state transport, said, “The department is doing its part by floating tenders. We need more than one bidder for an open auction. Due to a lack of bidders, the process is taking longer than expected.”

On the bidding amount, Minhas explained, “The amount is based on the revenue generated from the bus stand. We cannot set it lower than the current income.”

Previously, a private firm, named M/S LRY Labour Contractor, was managing the Ludhiana bus stand under the BOT (build, operate, transfer) model under which the firm was responsible for running the facility for a set period before handing it back to the government.

The firm defaulted on its monthly licensing fee of ₹35 lakh and a few discrepancies were also found in services, leading to termination of its services before the culmination of the contract. Since then, the Punjab Roadways has been directly managing the operations of the bus stand here.

Amid no involvement of a private contractor, several issues have cropped up, such as encroachment near its premises, understaffed ticket counters, bus fare collection counters, inadequate security and poor infrastructure maintenance.

Harmeet Singh, a frequent traveller to Phillaur, highlighted,” The bus stand is plagued by numerous problems, such as overcharged parking services, filthy washrooms and non-functional lifts, installed for handicapped and senior citizens.”

Navraj Batish, general manager, Punjab Roadways, said,” We have been managing the operations as per the requirements and convenience of commuters. The attempt to finalise a private contractor is underway at the end of the higher authority.”

Interestingly, the delay is not limited to the Ludhiana bus terminus. Punjab Roadways also oversees around 13 other bus stands across the state, including those in Jagraon, Moga, Zira, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur, where private contractors have yet to be appointed for management.