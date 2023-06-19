Two youth feared drowned in Pong Lake in Himachal

Two youth from Una district were feared drowned in Pong Lake at Bathu-Ki-Lari in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district on Sunday. The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Rajat Kumar, and 26-year-old Amit Kumar. Rajat worked in the state Public Works Department while Amit in Indian Army. The duo had gone to Bathu-Ki-Lari with their friends. They ventured into deep waters while taking a bath in the lake and drowned after which their friends called for help, said Nurpur SP Ashok Rattan. He said a search operation has been launched and NDRF help has also been sought to trace the missing.

