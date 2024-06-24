Two youths held for attacking Panchkula man

Police on Sunday arrested two youths for attacking a 23-year-old Panchkula resident near Ravidas Mandir in Hallo Majra, Chandigarh. Complainant Aayush, who lives as a tenant in Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, told police that On June 19 he was walking near Ravidas Mandir at 8 pm when Anup, Sunil and several other unidentified individuals, armed with rods, sticks and choppers, attacked him and fled the scene after threatening to kill him. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Anup, 25, and Sunil, 23, both of Hallo Majra. Complainant Aayush, who lives as a tenant in Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, told police that On June 19 he was walking near Ravidas Mandir at 8 pm when Anup, Sunil and several other unidentified individuals, armed with rods, sticks and choppers, attacked him and fled the scene after threatening to kill him. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, (GMCH), Chandigarh, for treatment.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

He recognised Anup and Sunil among the attackers and said he could identify the others if they appeared before him.

Following Aayush’s complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector-31 police station.