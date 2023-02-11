Two-time ex-MLA from Punjab’s Ajnala resigns from SAD

Amid the tussle with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) key leader Bikram Singh Majithia, two times former MLA from Ajnala segment Amarpal Singh Bony on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Before tendering his resignation addressed to the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, he conducted a meeting with his supporters in Ajnala town. He addressed his supporters and sought their suggestions about the next course of action, after he was marginalised in the party.

He took this step days after the party appointed Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Jodh Singh Samra as halqa incharge of Ajnala in place of him. Annoyed over it, he stated in the resignation letter, “I have resorted to tender my resignation from the primary membership and other responsibilities because all is not well in the party under your leadership. The people who betrayed the party, are being appointed as halqa incharge and other posts”.

“Directives given by the Akal Takht Sahib acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh for wellbeing of Punjab, Punjabi, Punjabiat and Sikh Panth and recommendations of Iqbal Singh Jhunda review panel are entirely being ignored. In view of this, the SAD no longer remains as the party for the wellbeing of Punjab and Panth constitutionally and publicly. In this atmosphere, it is impossible for me to be there in the party. So, I am sending you the resignation”, he added.

Bony is son of the Akali stalwart, former MP and MLA Rattan Singh Ajnala. This is for the second time that he has left the party. Bony — who remained Ajnala MLA twice, in 2007 and 2012 — had left the party to join the breakaway group Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), floated by his father and other rebels including late Ranjit Singh Brahmpura in December 2018. Samra, who is close to Majithia, served as halqa incharge in his absence in the party at time as well.

Bony returned to the mother party in February, 2020 and he contested the 2022 assembly elections from the SAD unsuccessfully.

Tussle of Bony with Majithia prevailed because the former filed affidavit in the court in a drug racket case, that went against Majithia. Recently, the SAD disciplinary committee served notice to Bony for what was stated as “anti-party activities”.

