U-19 Cricket World Cup: Chandigarh lad Rajangad bowls England over with 5/31

Amid the winter chill in Chandigarh, 90-year-old Bhupinder Kaur Bawa was glued to the television on Saturday night, as she watched her grandson Rajangad Bawa deliver a tremendous bowling performance against England during the U-19 Cricket World Cup finals being played at Antigua.

Widow of hockey Olympian Tarlochan Singh Bawa, she could not hold back her emotions as her chest swelled with pride seeing her 19-year-old grandson put in his best and scalp a five-wicket haul.

“While leaving for the tournament, he promised to bring home the World Cup. I feel proud seeing Raj do well for India like his grandfather,” said Bhupinder, who had contracted Covid during the second wave and was looked after by her doting grandson. “We are waiting for him with ladoos and blessings,” she added.

Son of renowned coach Sukhwinder Singh Bawa, Rajangad put India in a commanding position along with another pacer Ravi Kumar, who took four wickets, restricting England to 189 in 44.5 overs.

“Rajangad was very confident ahead of the finals and was focused on delivering the goods in both bowling and batting. James Rew played a solid innings of 95 runs to help England go past 150. Otherwise, they may have been bundled out within 100 runs,” said Sukhwinder, a Sports Authority of India cricket coach.

England’s George Thomas became Rajangad’s first victim, followed by William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed and Joshua Boyden. He bowled 9.5 overs and gave away 31 runs.

Earlier in the tournament, the all-rounder had recorded the highest score (162 runs) by an Indian in the U-19 World Cup history, eclipsing the record previously held by current India opener Shikhar Dhawan.