Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UCPMA delegation led by BJP leader Jeevan Gupta meets ministers

UCPMA delegation led by BJP leader Jeevan Gupta meets ministers

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 11:40 PM IST

UCPMA delegation led by BJP leader Jeevan Gupta met union industries minister Piyush Goyal and union minister of state Som Prakash on Thursday to brief them about the problems being faced by the bicycle industry

UCPMA delegation led by BJP leader Jeevan Gupta, accompanied by state BJP treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi, BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman, and UCPMA president, submitted their memorandum. (HT Photo)
UCPMA delegation led by BJP leader Jeevan Gupta, accompanied by state BJP treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi, BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman, and UCPMA president, submitted their memorandum. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Days after united cycle and parts manufacturers association (UCPMA) president D S Chawla sat on a hunger strike against the centre’s move to make fixing of reflectors mandatory on bicycles from January 1, a delegation of industrialists associated with the bicycle industry of Punjab, led by BJP state general secretary Jeevan Gupta, met union industries minister Piyush Goyal and union minister of state Som Prakash on Thursday to brief them about the problems being faced by the bicycle industry.

The delegation, accompanied by state BJP treasurer Gurdev Sharma Debi, BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman, and UCPMA president, submitted their memorandum.

Gupta said union ministers Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash listened to the problems of the cycle industry delegation carefully and assured to resolve them at the earliest. The delegation has been invited for another round of talks on January 24.

A high-voltage drama was witnessed at the office of UCPMA on January 16, in which their key functionaries went on a strike protesting against the government’s order for making Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certified reflectors compulsory on bicycles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out