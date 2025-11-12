Udayveer Dhillon to remain Zirakpur MC prez as no-confidence motion set aside

In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its October 3 no-confidence motion against Zirakpur municipal council (MC) president Udayveer Singh Dhillon has collapsed, paving way for the Congress leader to continue in office. Udayveer is the son of senior Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon. Udayveer Dhillon (extreme right) poses with his father and senior Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon in Zirakpur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

During a hearing in the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), the Punjab government submitted that the motion was invalid and subsequently issued orders for it to be set aside, nullifying AAP’s attempt to wrest control of the council.

Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal confirmed the development, stating, “The no-confidence motion has been set aside. Udayveer Dhillon will continue as Zirakpur MC president. Additionally, the Zirakpur sub-divisional magistrate has been appointed the election observer for the vice-president’s election.”

Following the directive, Udayveer resumed the charge on Tuesday.

Speaking after returning to office, Udayveer hit out at AAP legislators and termed the no-confidence motion a politically motivated attempt to destabilise the civic body.

“AAP MLAs acted with malicious intent. Their only aim was to paralyse the MC for personal and political gain. They tried every trick to dethrone us but failed. Our sole focus has always been Zirakpur’s development and the welfare of its residents. Sadly, the MLA has repeatedly tried to obstruct that,” said Udayveer.

17-month long drama

Udayveer was appointed the Zirakpur MC president in 2021 after the Congress secured 23 seats in the municipal elections. But in 2022, 13 councillors shifted to the AAP after it came into power in the state. The political drama began in June 2024 when the AAP councillors, with the support of eight Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillors moved a no-confidence motion. However, in a meeting which took place on July 5, 2024, Udayveer claimed the motion was defeated.

The rival camp held another meeting on July 15, which passed the resolution against him. The outcome of both these meetings was challenged in the high court, which then ordered a fresh floor test to determine if Udayveer still enjoys majority in the House.

A floor test was held on October 3, 2025, during which, 21 out of 31 councillors voted against him but failed to remove him as they were short of the two-thirds majority required. As per the municipal rules, 22 votes are required to constitute a two-thirds majority.

Dera Bassi AAP MLA Kuljit Randhawa said, “We are not aware of any directions issued by the state government, but our primary aim is the development of the township — an area where Udayveer has completely failed. He no longer enjoys the full support of the Congress, except for a few members.”