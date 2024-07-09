UHBVN directed to pay 5,000 relief to consumer

The Haryana Right to Service Commission has directed the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) in Sonepat to pay ₹5,000 compensation to Radhey Sham for causing unnecessary trouble to the consumer and making him visit the SDO office multiple times. An official spokesperson said the case pertained to incorrect readings of the electricity meter. Following inquiry, it was found that the meter reader had not taken accurate reading for a long time. The Haryana Right to Service Commission has directed the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) in Sonepat to pay ₹ 5,000 compensation to Radhey Sham for causing unnecessary trouble to the consumer and making him visit the SDO office multiple times (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

