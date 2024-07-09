 UHBVN directed to pay ₹5,000 relief to consumer - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UHBVN directed to pay 5,000 relief to consumer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 09, 2024 06:16 AM IST

An official spokesperson said the case pertained to incorrect readings of the electricity meter. Following inquiry, it was found that the meter reader had not taken accurate reading for a long time.

The Haryana Right to Service Commission has directed the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) in Sonepat to pay 5,000 compensation to Radhey Sham for causing unnecessary trouble to the consumer and making him visit the SDO office multiple times. An official spokesperson said the case pertained to incorrect readings of the electricity meter. Following inquiry, it was found that the meter reader had not taken accurate reading for a long time.

The Haryana Right to Service Commission has directed the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) in Sonepat to pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 compensation to Radhey Sham for causing unnecessary trouble to the consumer and making him visit the SDO office multiple times (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
The Haryana Right to Service Commission has directed the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) in Sonepat to pay 5,000 compensation to Radhey Sham for causing unnecessary trouble to the consumer and making him visit the SDO office multiple times (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

Other short story

Pankaj Agarwal is new Haryana chief electoral officer

Chandigarh The Haryana government on Monday appointed 2000 batch IAS officer, Pankaj Agarwal as chief electoral officer and secretary, elections department. His appointment orders were issued after the Election Commission (EC) designated him as chief electoral officer after going through a panel of three IAS officers sent by the state government. Agarwal will have the crucial task of assisting the EC in conduct of upcoming assembly elections in Haryana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / UHBVN directed to pay 5,000 relief to consumer
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On