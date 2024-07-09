UHBVN directed to pay 5,000 relief to consumer

An official spokesperson said the case pertained to incorrect readings of the electricity meter. Following inquiry, it was found that the meter reader had not taken accurate reading for a long time.
The Haryana Right to Service Commission has directed the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) in Sonepat to pay ₹5,000 compensation to Radhey Sham for causing unnecessary trouble to the consumer and making him visit the SDO office multiple times. An official spokesperson said the case pertained to incorrect readings of the electricity meter. Following inquiry, it was found that the meter reader had not taken accurate reading for a long time.
Pankaj Agarwal is new Haryana chief electoral officer
Chandigarh The Haryana government on Monday appointed 2000 batch IAS officer, Pankaj Agarwal as chief electoral officer and secretary, elections department. His appointment orders were issued after the Election Commission (EC) designated him as chief electoral officer after going through a panel of three IAS officers sent by the state government. Agarwal will have the crucial task of assisting the EC in conduct of upcoming assembly elections in Haryana.