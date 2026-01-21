UK man gets life term for murder of sister’s in-laws in Ludhiana

A local court here has sentenced a UK citizen to life imprisonment without remission for the 2022 gruesome murder of an elderly couple whose bodies were found with multiple stab injuries at their residence in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. The court awarded rigorous life imprisonment without remission under Section 302 of the IPC for the murder of Sukhdev Singh, 68, and Gurmeet Kaur, 65, along with a fine of ₹50,000 in each case. (HT File)

The chilling double murder had sent shockwaves through the posh neighbourhood. Additional sessions judge Amandeep Kaur on Monday awarded the sentence to Charanjit Singh, alias Channi, 39, the brother-in-law of the couple’s son, holding him guilty of meticulously planning and executing the double murder. The court awarded rigorous life imprisonment without remission under Section 302 of the IPC for the murder of Sukhdev Singh, 68, and Gurmeet Kaur, 65, along with a fine of ₹50,000 in each case. He was also sentenced to two years’ imprisonment under Section 25 of the Arms Act and fined ₹10,000.

According to the prosecution, Charanjit had travelled from London to Ludhiana in January 2022 and spent nearly three months planning the crime that took place on May 4, 2022. He was arrested two days later. Police told the court that he harboured a grudge against the victims, blaming them for the matrimonial discord between his sister Sanpreet Kaur and her husband Jagmohan Singh, the couple’s son, who lives abroad.

The murders occurred while Sukhdev Singh was speaking on the phone with his daughter Rupinder Kaur Panesar who later became the complainant in the case. She told police that she heard a knock at the door, followed by her father inviting the visitor inside, and then screams before the call abruptly ended.

Investigators said an argument erupted after Channi confronted the couple over his sister’s alleged ill-treatment, which soon escalated into a violent attack.

While declining the prosecution’s plea to award the death penalty, the court observed that the crime was brutal and shocking but did not fall within the “rarest of rare” category as laid down by the Supreme Court. The court noted the absence of any prior violent criminal history of the convict.

The counsel for the victims’ family said the court’s order of life imprisonment without remission ensures that the convict will serve the full term without any possibility of early release.

The FIR in the case was registered at Sarabha Nagar police station on May 5, 2022.