First phase of Tricity Metro to start from New Chandigarh, end at Panchkula Extension

The 23-member Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA), which met on Tuesday and approved the Tricity Metro Project, has decided to extend the scope of the project for the first phase from 66 to 77 km. The first phase will now start from Parol in New Chandigarh (Mohali) and end at Panchkula Extension in Sector 20.

The meeting was chaired by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and attended by the chief secretaries of both Haryana and Punjab along with the officers of UT administration.

An officer, who was part of the meeting, said the additional 11kms -- nearly 6km from Parol in New Chandigarh and about a 5km from Panchkula ISBT to Panchkula Extension in Sector 20--have been included based on the suggestions of Punjab and Haryana governments. These were earlier part of the second phase.

The total stretch includes 35 kilometres in Chandigarh, 11 km in Panchkula, and 31 km in Mohali/New Chandigarh.

In the first phase, which will be developed between 2027 and 2037, the Metro has been proposed on three routes — Parol, Sarangpur, ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Extension (29 km); Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and Chandigarh Airport (35 km); and from Grain Market Chowk, Sector 39, to Transport Chowk, Sector 26 (13 km) (see box).

In the second phase, which will be developed after 2037, the Metro has been proposed on Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT Zirakpur to Pinjore (20 km).

The Metro would mostly run overground. It was decided that the Rail India Technical and Economic Service agency would make the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and Annual Analysis Report (AAR) for the project, which would be done at a cost of ₹6.54 crore. Both reports will be ready by March next year.

As far as the funding is concerned, it was decided that 20% would be paid by the states, 20% by the Centre, and the remaining 60% by the lending agency. The tentative cost of the Metro project is around ₹10,500 crore.

Nearly 14 years after it was first mooted, the Punjab and Haryana governments, and the Chandigarh administration, had given the Metro project their in-principle nod during a meeting on CMP on March 16. The project is aimed at controlling the burgeoning traffic problems and vehicular density of the tricity.

