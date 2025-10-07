Una youth shot dead in Kharar: ‘Had high hopes for my son’s future’

The killing of Shivang Rana, a BCA student from Una, has left his single mother, an ASHA worker, inconsolable. The 19-year-old was shot dead early Sunday morning in a rented flat in Khanpur, under the Kharar city police station. For his mother, the tragedy is not just the loss of a son but of her family’s support. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, the fatal incident occurred during a drunken brawl. Police identified the shooter as Shivang’s friend, 20-year-old Harvinder Singh, alias Harry.

The once close-knit family is now just left with a grieving mother and her 14-year-old younger brother. Shivang’s death, senseless and sudden, has plunged his small family into an unfathomable crisis of grief and uncertainty. The loss is not just that of a young life, but of the hopes and dreams of a mother who sacrificed everything for her son’s education.

‘A loss of family’s support’

For his mother, the tragedy is not just the loss of a son but of her family’s support. “My son and Harvinder used to live together in Golden City, Kharar, but after a fight, Shivang shifted to Chandigarh, Sector 15,” she recalled.

“On September 22, Shivang came to meet me. On October 4, he left for his coaching. The next morning, on October 5, around 10 am, I was at home when Shaminder Rana called me and said Harvinder had shot my son, and I rushed with my family to see my son.”

Shivang was found dead in the bedroom of the Khanpur flat with a bullet injury to his temple. Police said Shivang was shot in the bedroom on the bed by Harry, also from Una, who works in an immigration firm. Police said seven friends, including Shivang and Harry, had gathered for a party on Saturday night.

Around 5 am, an argument broke out. In a sudden fit of rage, Harry allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired at Shivang. Shocked after the firing, he fled the spot on a bike and is still absconding, said police

It was Manav, another youth present in the flat, who immediately informed the police control room about the incident. DSP Karan Sandhu confirmed the details. “We have registered a murder case against Harvinder Singh, alias Harry, under BNS 103 and Arms Act 25. The postmortem of the body is done, and it has been handed to the family. Efforts are on to trace the accused,” he said.