Una youth shot dead in Kharar: Police cite ‘case of accidental firing by friend’

Police have termed the Kharar firing incident, which led to the death of a 19-year-old youth earlier this month, as “a case of accidental firing”. Police said there was no apparent motive behind the fatal shooting of the youth during a party in Khanpur, calling it an unintentional act. According to police, interrogation revealed that Harry claimed that the country-made, unlicenced pistol had been handed to him by a friend during the party. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased, identified as Shivang Rana, a native of Una, Himachal Pradesh, was pursuing BCA from a government college in his hometown. Rana was allegedly shot dead by his friend following a drunken brawl in a flat on the first floor of Villa Placio Society, Khanpur, under the jurisdiction of Kharar city police station, on October 5, 2025.

The accused friend, identified as Harvinder Singh, alias Harry, also from Una, was apprehended on October 10 from a hideout in Kharar. According to DSP Kharar, Karan Singh Sandhu, the accused was traced through technical surveillance and human intelligence. “Two dedicated teams were formed to track him down. He was produced in court and remanded for two days of police custody,” said Sandhu.

After the completion of his remand period, police maintained that there was no fight between the two friends and that the accused did not know the weapon was loaded.

According to police, interrogation revealed that Harry claimed that the country-made, unlicenced pistol had been handed to him by a friend during the party. “Harry said he froze for a few moments after the shooting, contemplating surrender, but fled out of fear,” said DSP Sandhu. Police are yet to recover the firearm used in the crime.

Meanwhile, Shivang’s family is struggling to come to terms with the loss. His mother, who immersed his ashes in Haridwar on Wednesday, questioned how such an incident could be called accidental. “How can anyone shoot someone in the temple by mistake? How can anyone just carry a pistol so casually?” she said, holding back tears.

“I sent my son to Mohali to study and build a better future. I had only three people in my family, my elder son, my younger son, and me. I lost my husband earlier, and now my son. He was my hope, my reason to work hard. I only focused on my first child and sent him to another place to pursue his studies. My younger son doesn’t even know anything. Will I be able to send my younger son anywhere after this incident? Any mother cannot bear this pain,” she said. Shivang’s 14-year-old younger brother is the only family she has left.