Uncle-nephew duo, young independents heat up Baramala race

Former deputy chief minister, two former legislators, a former trade union leader and half a dozen young independent candidates are trying to wrest control of the historic Baramulla seat. Baramala goes to polls in the final phase of J&K elections on October 1. (File)

Post delimitation, Baramulla has one of the highest voters among all assembly seats in north Kashmir and has seen high-decibel election campaigns in the last three weeks.

The landscape has changed after three decades of lull, with the town and its rural pockets witnessing rallies, road shows, corner meetings, door-to-door and night campaigning. Among the 25 candidates in fray, nine are independents and three women.

Political analysts say the constituency could witness a triangular contest between the National Conference (NC), Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Even some of the independents could emerge as dark horses depending upon the voting percentage.

The PDP has won this seat every time since 2002. Muzzaffar Hassain Baig and his nephew Javeed Hassan Baig, both of whom have since left the party, were among the early victors. Javeed has joined the NC and is the party’s candidate from Baramulla. Baig, a former deputy CM, is contesting as an independent candidate.

Javeed Baig’s win in 2014 has helped him build a base. He will have the additional backing of a strong NC cadre, making him a front runner. And his campaign has drawn good crowds especially in rural pockets.

His uncle, who during his tenure as deputy CM, initiated a few vital projects for Baramulla but could find the going tough in the absence of a party base. His wife, Safina Baig, who is a DDC chairperson is working hard and they have roped in NC constituency in-charge Ghulam Hassan Rahi and former municipal chairperson Omar Kakroo to their camp.

“This is the first time the uncle-nephew duo are contesting against each other. Otherwise they used to run campaigns jointly. Now, whoever gets the lion’s share from their traditional vote bank in Kandi Narvaw belts will lead the race,” said Riyaz Ahmad, who lives at Fatehgarh in Narvaw area of Baramulla.

Among the top contenders is also former legislator Shoiab Nabi Lone, whose father Dr Ghulam Nabi Lone, was a minister in the PDP-Congress government and was killed by militants at Srinagar’s Tusli Bagh in early 2000s. Lone has so far changed three parties — the Congress, the Apni Party and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party — and is contesting elections on an AIP ticket, banking heavily on Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid’s charisma.

“In the Lok Sabha polls, engineer Rashid took more than 35,000 votes in Baramulla. This time, competition is tough and if Lone gets even half of these votes, he will march towards victory,” said Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a supporter, who conceded that there was no “wave” in the support of a particular candidate.

PDP’s Mohammad Rafique Rather, a former president of employees association (EJAK), has also been working hard for the past one year and has managed to put his name among the front runners. However, he lacks support from the local unit. “PDP should be thankful to him, now people [in Baramulla] are talking about the party. His presence has brought the party back in the contest,” Tahir Ahmad, a local, said.

Two young candidates, Mir Iqbal who is contesting on Congress ticket and former municipal council chairperson, Tauseef Raina who is contesting as an independent candidate have also galvanised crowds during the campaign trail.

Mir, who is also known as Chotta Rahul given his uncanny resemblance to party leader Rahul Gandhi is one of the most promising young candidates. A former BDC chairperson, he is credited with developmental works in his area. However, his late entry into the campaign race and native villages being moved to Uri seat will hamper his chances.

“Mir and Touseef are good future prospects and the vote share of these two candidates can play an important role in their future roles,” said Abdul Majeed Khan of old town Baramulla.

After three decades, a Jamaat-backed candidate in the fray in the form retired educator Abdul Rehman Shalla. His chances, however, will depend on the Jamaat cadre who have stayed away from polls for long.