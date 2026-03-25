Under Jal Jeevan Mission: Haryana introduces community-led rural drinking water policy across villages

The Haryana cabinet on Tuesday approved operation and maintenance policy – a decentralised and participatory model – to run rural drinking water supply on government-community partnership (GCP) basis by setting up rural local bodies (RLBs). The VWSC will carry out operation and maintenance activities at the gram panchayat level. (HT Photo for representation)

The decision taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is aimed at aligning with the objectives of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which emphasises a community-managed approach, a government spokesperson said.

The cornerstone of the new policy is to establish and empower “Village Water and Sewerage Committee” (VWSC) under the gram panchayat even as it will function on a GCP model. The public health engineering department will provide continuous technical support, handholding and capacity building to these committees.

The VWSC will carry out operation and maintenance activities at the gram panchayat level. These activities will include ensuring proper water supply to each household, maintenance of head works, rectification of any faults, leakages arising in the scheme or in the distribution system, repair of minor and major leakages, monitoring of the water supply system and revenue collection.

The spokesperson said that on implementation of the operation and maintenance policy, the revenue collection on account of water charges is expected to increase substantially and ultimately lead to saving in the state exchequer. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) as a tripartite agreement will be signed between the gram panchayat, VWSC and PHED to roll out this policy in each gram panchayat from April 1, 2026 .

Amendment in superior judicial service

The cabinet approved amendments to the Haryana Superior Judicial Service Rules, 2007, as per the directions of the Supreme Court with the objective of strengthening the structure, transparency and efficiency of recruitment and service conditions in the higher judicial cadre.

As per the approved amendments, the existing quota of promotion through merit-cum-seniority has been revised from 65% to 50%. The share of recruitment through limited competitive examination (LCE) has been increased from 10% to 25%, thereby increasing opportunities for meritorious judicial officers. The remaining 25% posts will continue to be filled through direct recruitment even as eligibility has been expanded to include not only advocates but also eligible candidates from the subordinate judicial service.

Nod to amend rules in submission of utilisation certificates

Under the amended provision, the officer responsible for sanctioning or drawing the grant will be required to certify that the conditions attached to the grant have been fulfilled. The Utilization Certificate will be submitted in the prescribed format at intervals agreed upon with the Principal Accountant General.

The cabinet also approved amendments in the format of the Last Pay Certificate (LPC) prescribed under Haryana treasury rules. The decision has been taken to modernise and strengthen the existing system of financial documentation related to government employees, particularly at the time of their transfer from one office to another.

Minimum age for Class-1 admissions increased to six years

Haryana Cabinet gave nod to amend Haryana School Education Rules, 2003, in order to change age criteria for admission in Class 1 as per National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

These rules – to be called Haryana School Education (Amendment) Rules, 2026 – will come into force on the date of their publication in the office gazette. As per existing rules, the minimum age for admission to Class 1 is five years. However, as per the NEP 2020 and in order to ensure uniformity across the country, the minimum age for admission to Class 1 has been prescribed as six years or above and the said amendments are being made.