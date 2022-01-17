Under-19 cricket World Cup: Chandigarh’s Rajangad Bawa off to blistering start

Giving away 17 runs in the first over that he bowled for India against South Africa in the ongoing U-19 World Cup in the West Indies was not an ideal start for medium-pacer Rajangad Bawa. The South African side was chasing a target of 232 and the 19-year-old Chandigarh lad was bowling against Valentine Kitime and Dewald Brevis in the 11th over of the innings. After the shaky start, Bawa was taken out of the bowling attack.

Having tried all bowlers till the 35th over in order to get Brevis’ wicket, Indian captain Yash Dhull called on Bawa again. This time, he made full use of the opportunity, as he took Brevis’ wicket. He added three more wickets to his kitty after that, ensuring that the Proteas were bundled out for 187 runs in 45.4 overs. Bawa took the scalps of South African captain George Van Heerden, along with Andile Simelane and the last man Aphiwe Mnyanda.

“The South Africans did well to restrict us at 232 and it was up to the bowlers to do their job. They had come with a plan and done their homework too. I was disappointed after the first over and after that, I analysed the South African batters and bowled a tight spell in order to contain them. In the process, they gave away their wickets and fell short of the target. Our spinners did a fine job,” the city lad said.

“I want to improve my economy in the upcoming matches. The pitches in the Caribbean are somewhat similar to India,” added Bawa, who forms the quick bowling attack along with Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Ravi Kumar. He was also involved in an important 35-run batting partnership with captain Yash Dhull before he departed for 13.

Bawa was part of the India team that won the Asia Cup in the UAE and had taken eight wickets, including four against Pakistan. Grandson of Indian hockey Olympian Tarlochan Singh, Bawa owes his success to his coach and father Sukhwinder Bawa, who even trained Yuvraj Singh in the 90s along with other first-class domestic cricketers in Chandigarh. Emulating his father, Bawa picked up quick bowling and is a useful middle-order left-handed batter.

“I was just four when I lost my grandfather. As I grew up, I got to know about his achievements. He is an inspiration for me and I want to play for India like him. My hero is Yuvraj Singh. I want to be like him and become a successful all-rounder,” said Bawa, who wants to help India win the U-19 World Cup like Yuvraj Singh did in 2000 and keep the promise he made to his 92-year-old grandmother Bhupinder Kaur Bawa.

“I see a great resolve in my son as I had seen in Yuvi back in the 90s. He has been training hard since the last four years and making the India U-19 team for the World Cup was on his mind since then. He should be taking plenty of wickets in the tournament and also score quick runs,” said Sukhwinder.

Bawa earlier played for Punjab U-19 but shifted to Chandigarh when UT Cricket Association got BCCI affiliation back in 2019. Bawa was disappointed when there was no tournament for the U-19 cricketers due to the pandemic.

“It was very frustrating not being able to go out in the nets regularly and not get a chance to play in the Cooch Behar Trophy and the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Then, the U-19 world cup was pushed to 2022. I practised hard with my father in the two years,” said Bawa. India takes on Ireland in their next game on January 19.