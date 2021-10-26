Underage driver killed in car-truck crash in Ambala

In a case of underage driving, a Class-11 student of PKR Jain Vatika School died while his classmate received severe injuries after their car rammed into a truck on the Ambala-Amritsar highway in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said Madhur Grover, 16, of Baldev Nagar was driving the Maruti Suzuki Swift while his friend Garv Baweja, 16, of Milap Nagar was sitting next to him when the accident took place near the New Sabzi Mandi in Ambala. The car belongs to Garv’s family.

The two were taken to the civil hospital in the city, where Madhur was declared brought dead and Garv was referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Assistant sub-inspector Resham Singh said that Madhur’s body was handed over to the family for last rites after an autopsy around noon and Garv is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali.

The victim’s father, Dheeraj Grover, a businessman, told police that his son had gone to study overnight at his friend’s place and told them that he would return the next morning.

“Around 3:30 am, I got to know about the accident. At the hospital, I met Garv, who told me that they were coming to drop Madhur home and had just crossed the mandi, when a truck driver suddenly slammed the brakes and the car rammed into it from the rear. The car got stuck and was dragged for several metres,” said Grover.

Madhur suffered head injuries while Garv injured his right leg and also suffered some wounds on his face. A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered against the unknown truck driver, who fled leaving his vehicle behind. Police have so far taken no action into underage driving.